CHS Baseball Team to Host Golf Tournament

The Coffee County CHS Baseball team will host a fundraising golf scramble on Saturday at Willowbrook. The tournament will feature 4 person scramble that will begin at 1 PM. Cost to participate will be $75 per person for non-members at Willowbrook and $40 per person for members. Registration cost will cover green fees, cart rental, range balls and lunch. There will be gift certificates for the top 3 places per flight plus cash prizes for closest to the pin winners on #8 and #17. The day’s fun will begin at noon with the shotgun start scheduled for 1 PM. If you, or your business, is interested in helping sponsor the tournament, there are hole and tournament sponsorships available. To register for the tournament, or to inquire about sponsorships, contact: Willowbrook at 728-8989; Doug Bradshaw at 409-3332 or Jamie Spry at 273-2265. All proceeds will go to benefit the Coffee County CHS baseball team.