CHS baseball, softball return to district play Monday night (full week spring sports schedule in this story)

Coffee County Central High School baseball and softball teams will return to District 6-4A play on Monday night.

The Red Raider baseball team will play a two-game series with Shelbyville – on the road Monday and at home on Tuesday.

The Raiders, along with Shelbyville’s Eagles, Warren County’s Pioneers and Franklin County’s Rebels are all 2-2 in district play.

Coffee County (4-8 overall) is coming off a pair of non-district losses on Friday. The Raiders fell to New Trier Trevians and Fishers Tigers on Friday in a tournament.

Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast the Raider baseball game Monday at Shelbyville and Tuesday in Manchester. First pitch set for 6 p.m. both nights. Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

Meanwhile, the Lady Raider softball team on Tuesday will begin a string of 11 consecutive days with at least 1 game. The Lady Raiders will travel to Warren County for district play on Tuesday (7 p.m. first pitch) before returning home Wednesday to host Franklin County at 7 p.m.

The Lady Raiders will then travel to East Tennessee for a string of games Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning home to host Tullahoma at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Below is the complete local spring sports schedule for this week.

*Denotes Thunder Radio broadcast (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com). Broadcast schedule subject to change based on weather or other factors.

***Denotes online audio stream only (no radio). Listen live at thunder1320.com click on sports streams.

DateTimeSchoolSportOpponentLocation
4/4/226:00 PMCHSBaseballShelbyville*Away
4/4/225:00 PMCMSBaseballTullahomaAway
4/4/225:30 PMWMSBaseballFayetteville CityHome
4/4/224:00 PMCMSGolfFayetteville CityWillowbrook
4/4/224:00 PMWMSGolfTullahomaWillowbrook
4/4/225:30 PMWMSSoccerSASHome
4/4/226:00 PMCMSSoftballTullahomaAway
4/4/223:30 p.m.CHSTennisShelbyvilleHome
4/5/226:00 PMCHSBaseballShelbyville*Home
4/5/225:00 PMCMSBaseballTullahomaHome
4/5/223:30 PMCMSGolfLibertyRiverbend CC
4/5/223:30 PMWMSGolfHarrisRiverbend CC
4/5/227 p.m.CHSSoccerWarren CountyHome
4/5/227:00 PMCHSSoftballWarren CountyAway
4/5/224:30 PMCMSSoftballTullahomaHome
4/5/225:00 PMWMSSoftballCascade***Home
4/5/224 p.m.CHSTennisTullahomaAway
4/6/225:30 PMCMSSoccerWarren CountyHome
4/6/225:30 PMWMSSoccerWebbAway
4/6/227:00 PMCHSSoftballFranklin County *Home
4/7/225:30 PMWMSBaseballForrest SchoolHome
4/7/227 p.m.CHSSoccerFranklin CountyAway
4/7/225:00 PMCHSSoftballAnderson CoAway
4/7/225:00 PMCMSSoftballTullahomaHome
4/7/225:30WMSSoftballCommunity***Home
4/7/224 p.m.CHSTennisLawrence CountyAway
4/8/22TBDCMSSoccerRaider InvitationalAcademy
4/8/225:30 PMWMSSoccerLibertyHome
4/8/22TBDCHSSoftballGibbs tournamentAway
4/8/226:00 PMCMSSoftballTullahomaAway
4/9/226:30 PMCHSBaseballLincoln County*Home
4/9/22NoonCMSBaseballRock Springs*Home
4/9/22TBDCMSSoccerRaider InvitationalAcademy
4/9/22TBDCHSSoftballGibbs tournamentAway
4/10/223:00 PMCHSSoftballTullahoma*Home