CHS baseball, softball return to district play Monday night (full week spring sports schedule in this story)

Coffee County Central High School baseball and softball teams will return to District 6-4A play on Monday night.
The Red Raider baseball team will play a two-game series with Shelbyville – on the road Monday and at home on Tuesday.
The Raiders, along with Shelbyville’s Eagles, Warren County’s Pioneers and Franklin County’s Rebels are all 2-2 in district play.
Coffee County (4-8 overall) is coming off a pair of non-district losses on Friday. The Raiders fell to New Trier Trevians and Fishers Tigers on Friday in a tournament.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast the Raider baseball game Monday at Shelbyville and Tuesday in Manchester. First pitch set for 6 p.m. both nights. Listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
Meanwhile, the Lady Raider softball team on Tuesday will begin a string of 11 consecutive days with at least 1 game. The Lady Raiders will travel to Warren County for district play on Tuesday (7 p.m. first pitch) before returning home Wednesday to host Franklin County at 7 p.m.
The Lady Raiders will then travel to East Tennessee for a string of games Thursday, Friday and Saturday before returning home to host Tullahoma at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Below is the complete local spring sports schedule for this week.
*Denotes Thunder Radio broadcast (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com). Broadcast schedule subject to change based on weather or other factors.
***Denotes online audio stream only (no radio). Listen live at thunder1320.com click on sports streams.
|Date
|Time
|School
|Sport
|Opponent
|Location
|4/4/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Shelbyville*
|Away
|4/4/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|4/4/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Baseball
|Fayetteville City
|Home
|4/4/22
|4:00 PM
|CMS
|Golf
|Fayetteville City
|Willowbrook
|4/4/22
|4:00 PM
|WMS
|Golf
|Tullahoma
|Willowbrook
|4/4/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|SAS
|Home
|4/4/22
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|4/4/22
|3:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Tennis
|Shelbyville
|Home
|4/5/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Shelbyville*
|Home
|4/5/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|4/5/22
|3:30 PM
|CMS
|Golf
|Liberty
|Riverbend CC
|4/5/22
|3:30 PM
|WMS
|Golf
|Harris
|Riverbend CC
|4/5/22
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Warren County
|Home
|4/5/22
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Warren County
|Away
|4/5/22
|4:30 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|4/5/22
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Softball
|Cascade***
|Home
|4/5/22
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Tennis
|Tullahoma
|Away
|4/6/22
|5:30 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Warren County
|Home
|4/6/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Webb
|Away
|4/6/22
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Franklin County *
|Home
|4/7/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Baseball
|Forrest School
|Home
|4/7/22
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Away
|4/7/22
|5:00 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Anderson Co
|Away
|4/7/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|4/7/22
|5:30
|WMS
|Softball
|Community***
|Home
|4/7/22
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Tennis
|Lawrence County
|Away
|4/8/22
|TBD
|CMS
|Soccer
|Raider Invitational
|Academy
|4/8/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Liberty
|Home
|4/8/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Softball
|Gibbs tournament
|Away
|4/8/22
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|4/9/22
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Lincoln County*
|Home
|4/9/22
|Noon
|CMS
|Baseball
|Rock Springs*
|Home
|4/9/22
|TBD
|CMS
|Soccer
|Raider Invitational
|Academy
|4/9/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Softball
|Gibbs tournament
|Away
|4/10/22
|3:00 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Tullahoma*
|Home