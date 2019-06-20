CHS Baseball Player Hayden Skipper Selected by State-wide Publication for Postseason Team

Rising Coffee County CHS senior baseball player was selected for the Tennessee Baseball Report All Region Team on Wednesday. The selection was made by the publication based on statewide nominations. Skipper was selected to the Region 4 team which includes District 7 and District 8 teams from all 3 classifications.
Skipper was joined on the Region 4 team by 5 District 8AAA rivals. From Tullahoma, Race Marin and Hollis Fanning were selected. Chase Rhoton of Franklin County, Jackson Cothren of Lincoln County and Luke Stofel of Lawrence County were also selected.
In 2019, Skipper led the Raiders in most hitting categories for the year. Skipper led the team in batting average(.376), home runs(4), doubles(10), triples(4), hits(35) and walks(25). On the mound, Skipper finished with a record of 3 and 4 while leading the team in innings pitched with 38 and strikeouts with 66. Hayden has verbally committed to play baseball for the University of Louisville.