CHS Baseball Closes Out Preseason with Saturday Loss to Lebanon

In their final preseason scrimmage game of the spring, the Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Lebanon to Powers Field on Saturday. The Red Raiders banged out 12 hits but the defense surrendered 3 unearned runs as they dropped the 12 to 6 decision to the Blue Devils.
Hayden Skipper was the leading hitter for the Red Raiders as he had a single, a double and a home run with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Zack Milan, Wyatt Nugent, Lane Spry, and Brandon Jernigan all had doubles for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders open the season on Monday in a road game at Columbia. Coffee County opens the season in the district contest with a 1st pitch set for 4 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Our pregame show will begin at 3:50 live from Columbia.