CHS athletics releases rules, procedures for state-mandated limited attendance

Coffee County Central High School athletics has released its plan to move forward with basketball and wrestling while ticket sales are restricted by the governor and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 70 and the TSSAA restrictions prohibit the general public from attending school-sanctioned athletic events until at least Jan. 20. However, athletic events and games can continue.
According to CHS, moving forward: Only family members whose names have been provided by the coaches will be allowed to attend games/matches.
Those family members will be able to purchase tickets at the gate or show a pass to enter. Tickets will NOT be sold on GoFan for home games.
Central High School will honor season passes and TSSAA/TACA passes for those who have them.
Only Coffee County Schools employees who are on the player family list will be able to use their badges to get in the event.
These rules apply to people whose athlete is participating in that night’s game/match. For example: for a varsity contest, only varsity family can attend. Freshman games, only freshmen.
CHS requires a face covering to enter facilities and encourages social distancing in bleachers.
Visiting teams will receive a private GoFan link, which limits sales.
CHS athletics stated that it does not know what restrictions and ticket sales will be like for away games. Interested fans should check those school websites, social media or call for that information.
As always, if you cannot attend Central High School basketball games or are restricted from attending, you can listen to every game live on Thunder Radio – your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports. Listen at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app and at thunder1320.com.
Wrestling match results will be posted at www.thunder1320.com at the conclusion of each match.