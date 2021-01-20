Childhood friends Yosi, Sbisa reunited

Luca Sbisa has known Roman Josi longer than most people on the planet.
The two grew up in Switzerland – Nashville’s captain is from Bern, and Sbisa from Oberaegeri, although he was born in Italy – and they faced off numerous times in youth tournaments before they became teammates for the first time.
Josi and Sbisa skated together on the Swiss National Team, first as teens at the World Junior Championship and then again once they were professionals at the World Championship.
