CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: Lady Raiders, Red Raiders set to play for district titles

It is championship weekend for the Coffee County Central High School basketball teams.
Both CHS Lady Raiders and Red Raider basketball teams will play for a District 6-4A tournament championship in Shelbyville.
Lady Raiders vs. Warren County Lady Pioneers
WHEN – Friday, Feb. 18th at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Shelbyville High School, Rick Insell Gymnasium. 401 Eagle Blvd.
TICKETS: Available at the gate. $7 for adults / $3 for students
RADIO: Thunder Radio broadcast beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
RUNDOWN: The Lady Raiders will put their 27-3 record and their 24-game winning streak on the line when they take on the 23-6 Lady Pioneers of Warren County. Coffee County is ranked no. 4 in the final state AP poll of the season. Meanwhile, Warren County cracked the AP Top 10 in January, but quickly fell out with a loss to Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders have beaten the Lady Pioneers three times this season: 54-40, 62-37 and 48-45. The latter in that sequence was a tight game in McMinnville back on Feb. 4 that saw the Lady Pioneers lead at points in the second half.
With this being the fourth meeting between the two schools in one month’s time, both teams will certainly be familiar with one another.
Both teams area already guaranteed a home game in the Region 3-4A tournament by finishing in the top 2 of the district. But the champion will have the benefit of drawing the no. 4 seed from District 5-4A in the first round of the region. The loser will host the no. 3 seed. Region play begins next weekend.
Red Raiders vs. Shelbyville Golden Eagles
WHEN – Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Shelbyville High School, Rick Insell Gymnasium. 401 Eagle Blvd.
TICKETS: Available at the gate. $7 for adults / $3 for students
RADIO: Thunder Radio broadcast beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
RUNDOWN: The Golden Eagles upset the tournament’s top ranked Franklin County Rebels in the semi-finals, advancing the Eagles to the championship round. But don’t be fooled by Shelbyville’s fourth place finish in the regular season – this is a young team that is figuring things out as the season goes and appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.
Coffee County swept the Eagles in the regular season, winning 62-51, 60-46 and 56-42.
“We talked about our goals this year and one of those goals was winning a championship and we have that opportunity in front of us,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “We have been close recently and we feel like with this group of guys we have here, we have a good chance this year.”
Both teams are already guaranteed to play the Region 3-4A quarter finals at home because of their top two placement in the district. The winner will host the no. 4 seed from District 5-4A, while the loser will host the no. 3 seed. Region play begins next weekend.