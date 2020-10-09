CHAMPIONS: Lady Raiders win back-to-back district titles

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders are District Champions yet again.
Coffee County easily dispatched of Franklin County in the semi-finals before dropping Lincoln County 3-1 in the District 8-AAA championship match in Columbia Thursday night.
It is the third District 8-AAA championship in the past four years for the Lady Raider program and marks its 9th consecutive trip to the region tournament.
Final scores over Lincoln County: 25-22, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-16.
Kiya Ferrell served up six aces in the championship match and dominated at the net with 18 kills. She also had 12 assists.
Lauren Brandt led the Lady Raiders with 20 assists. Maddy Sussen and Ferrell each had 10 digs for CHS.
Keri Munn, Lauren Brandt and Lexi Bryan received All-District honors, while Kiya Ferrell was named MVP and head coach Andrew Taylor received Coach of the Year honors.
Coffee County will play host to the region tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The Lady Raiders will host Rockvale at 4 p.m. Lincoln County and Siegel will play at 5:30 p.m. and the championship match will follow at 7 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.