CHAMPIONS: Lady Raiders roll past Stewarts Creek to take Christmas tournament title

The Coffee County Central Lady Raiders pose with their championship trophy Tuesday after winning the Corey Brewer Christmas tournament in Portland. The Lady Raiders were 3-0 in the tournament with wins over PJPII, Summertown and Stewarts Creek. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

PORTLAND, TENN – Coffee County left no doubt Tuesday night in the championship game of the Corey Brewer Christmas tournament.

Coffee County jumped out to a 13-3 lead over District 7-AAA power Stewarts Creek and never looked back, dropping the Red Hawks 43-29 at Portland High School.

“We did a lot of things really well tonight,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.

Many things right indeed. The Lady Raiders were 17-of-18 at the free-throw line and settled for nothing less that smothering Stewarts Creek on the defensive end, not allowing a field goal until six minutes were off the clock in the first quarter.

Lady Raider junior Elli Chumley fights to get a shot up against Stewarts Creek Tuesday night. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Coffee County led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-16 at the half. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 18 in the second half.

Bella Vinson led the way for Coffee County with 18 points. The Senior hit a pair of 3-pointers and was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.

Sophomore post Chloe Gannon added 10 points off the bench. Sophomore Alivia Reel pitched in 8 points, Jalie Ruehling was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to add in 4 points and junior Elli Chumley added 3 for CHS.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. WE WILL POST THE LINK TO THE GAME REPLAY AS SOON AS IT IS AVAILABLE.

Sophomore Alivia Reel makes a pass to an open teammate Tuesday night in the Lady Raiders’ win over Stewarts Creek. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson
Pictured: Jalie Ruehling (no. 12), Bella Vinson and CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. — Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson