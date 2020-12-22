CHAMPIONS: Lady Raiders roll past Stewarts Creek to take Christmas tournament title

PORTLAND, TENN – Coffee County left no doubt Tuesday night in the championship game of the Corey Brewer Christmas tournament.
Coffee County jumped out to a 13-3 lead over District 7-AAA power Stewarts Creek and never looked back, dropping the Red Hawks 43-29 at Portland High School.
“We did a lot of things really well tonight,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Many things right indeed. The Lady Raiders were 17-of-18 at the free-throw line and settled for nothing less that smothering Stewarts Creek on the defensive end, not allowing a field goal until six minutes were off the clock in the first quarter.
Coffee County led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-16 at the half. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 18 in the second half.
Bella Vinson led the way for Coffee County with 18 points. The Senior hit a pair of 3-pointers and was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon added 10 points off the bench. Sophomore Alivia Reel pitched in 8 points, Jalie Ruehling was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to add in 4 points and junior Elli Chumley added 3 for CHS.
