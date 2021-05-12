CHAMPIONS! Lady Raiders crush Lincoln County in district title game

Coffee County ended the District 8-AAA Championship game before everyone had a chance to take their seats Wednesday night.
The CHS Lady Raiders sent 8 runs across the plate in the first inning – 6 runs before the Lincoln County Lady Falcons could record the first out – and cruised to a 14-0 win over Lincoln County in Fayetteville and claim a District 8-AAA title.
The Lady Raiders pounded out 16 hits and then came 8 Lady Falcon errors to aid in the cause. Coffee County called off the dogs and began substituting liberally by the third inning. The win improves Coffee County to 28-4-1 on the season and completes a perfect 15-0 district record (regular season and tournament).
Coffee County will now host the Region 4-AAA semi finals at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Coffee County’s bats were red hot. Sophomore Kaitlyn Davis was 3-for-3 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. Her long shot was the 11th of the season for her – extending her single-season record for most home runs by a player for Coffee County.
Picking up RBIs at the plate for the Lady Raiders were Kiya Ferrell, Chesnie Cox, Davis (2), Emily Schuster, Haidyn Campbell (2), Aleayia Barnes and Olivia Evans (2). Brianna Shelton scored three times and Kiya Ferrell came across the plate twice. Campbell and Evans also scored two runs apiece.
Justus Turner, Keri Munn, Campbell and Schuster all doubled for the Lady Raiders.
Munn was once again nearly untouchable in the circle. The senior shutout Lincoln County through 5 innings and only allowed two hits. She struck out 8. In three district tournament games, Munn pitched 18 innings and didn’t allow a single run. Coffee County combined to outscore opponents 30-0 in three District tournament games.