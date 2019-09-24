«

»

CCMS Volleyball Wins on Tuesday; Advances in Conference Tournament

Brayden Tomberlin of CCMS volleyball

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opened up play in the CTC Tournament on Tuesday night at Warren County.  Entering the tournament as the #3 seed, the Lady Raiders squared off against Harris.  The Lady Raiders kept their season alive with a straight set win over the Eaglettes.  Coffee Middle won by set scores of 25-15 and 25-15.

The Lady Raiders passed the ball well offensively and executed a strong service game to get the win.  Brayden Tomberlin led the Lady Raiders in kills on the match.

The Lady Raiders will return to Warren County on Thursday night for a semifinal matchup with Warren County.  Opening serve is scheduled for 5:30 PM.