CCMS Volleyball Wins on Tuesday; Advances in Conference Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opened up play in the CTC Tournament on Tuesday night at Warren County. Entering the tournament as the #3 seed, the Lady Raiders squared off against Harris. The Lady Raiders kept their season alive with a straight set win over the Eaglettes. Coffee Middle won by set scores of 25-15 and 25-15.
The Lady Raiders passed the ball well offensively and executed a strong service game to get the win. Brayden Tomberlin led the Lady Raiders in kills on the match.
The Lady Raiders will return to Warren County on Thursday night for a semifinal matchup with Warren County. Opening serve is scheduled for 5:30 PM.