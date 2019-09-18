«

CCMS Volleyball Sweeps South Franklin on Wednesday

Savannah Cooper of CCMS volleyball

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team headed to Cowan on Wednesday night to take on South Franklin in their final conference match of the season.  The Lady Raiders did a great job at the service line and passed the ball well in getting a straight set road win.  Coffee County won by set scores of 25-4 and 25-15.

Coach Tori Taylor praised the serving of Gracie Campbell and the passing of Savannah Cooper.  The JV team also claimed a 2 set win over the South JV.  The Lady Raiders will return to action on Monday when they travel across town to take on Westwood.  First serve is set for 4:30 PM.