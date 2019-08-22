CCMS Volleyball Sweeps Doubleheader from North

The Coffee Middle School volleyball team welcomed North Franklin to Manchester on Thursday for a conference doubleheader. Looking to get back on the winning track after a tough loss at Warren County on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders captured a pair of varsity and a pair of JV wins on the night.
The varsity squad won both of their matches in straight sets. The JV team won their first match in straight sets but had to play 3 sets in the 2nd match to claim the win.
The Lady Raiders will hit the road on Monday when they travel to Sparta to take on conference rival White County. The first serve is set for 5 PM.