CCMS Volleyball Suffers First Loss of the Year

The Coffee Middle School volleyball team hit the road on Tuesday traveling to McMinnville. The Lady Raiders squared off against an always strong Warren County squad looking to win their 4th match in a row.
The Lady Raiders struggled with hitting errors and passing as they dropped the match in straight sets. Coffee County fell by set scores of 25-12 and 25-15. The loss dropped Coffee County to 3 and 1 on the year. The JV Lady Raiders won their match 2 sets to 1.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday for a doubleheader against North Franklin. The first match is set to get underway at 4:30 PM.