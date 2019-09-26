«

CCMS Volleyball Season Comes to Close

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team traveled to Warren County on Thursday for a semifinal match-up in the CTC Postseason Tournament.  The Lady Raiders fought hard, but came up short in the match-up with Warren County.  The Lady Raiders fell by set scores of 20-25 and 20-25.

“We got beat, but (we) fought so hard” said Lady Raider coach Tori Taylor speaking about her team’s performance.  Coffee County finished the season with a record of 11 and 6 and finished the regular season and the tournament in 3rd place.