CCMS Volleyball Rallies to Get Win in Season Opener

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opened their season on Monday night in Shelbyville. Taking on conference rival Harris, the Lady Raiders got the win in the first game of the year for first year head coach Tori Taylor. After dropping the first set 25 to 22, the Lady Raiders rallied to capture the next 2 sets and the win by scores of 25-10 and 16-14. The JV team won their match in straight sets.
The Lady Raiders will be on the road again on Thursday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Lady Wildcats. That match is scheduled for a 4:30 PM first serve at East Middle School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live coverage will begin with the pregame show at 4:20.