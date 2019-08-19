CCMS Volleyball Rallies for 3 Set Win over Harris

The Coffee Middle School volleyball hosted their first home match of the year on Monday as they welcomed Harris to the CCMS gym. The Lady Raiders were hoping to repeat on a season pening win over the Lady Eagles. They did EXACTLY that as they lost the first set before rallying to win the match in 3 sets.
Coffee Middle dropped the first set to Harris 12 -25 before rallying to grab the second set 25 to 6 and force a decisive 3rd set. In the 3rd set, it went to extra points before the Lady Raiders finally outdueled Harris 18 to 16 to move to 3 and 0 on the season. Coach Tori Taylor called out Madison Pruitt and Gracie Campbell for their good serving rallies.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday when they visit McMinnville to take on Warren County. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.