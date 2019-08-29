CCMS Volleyball Falls to Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team welcomed old rival Tullahoma to the CCMS gym on Thursday for their 2nd match of the year. An injury and illness riddled Lady Raider team were looking for the season sweep in the series. After picking up a win in the opening set, Coffee County dropped the final 2 sets to lose the match to Tullahoma.
Coffee County and Tullahoma split the first 2 sets 25 to 14. Tullahoma captured the win in the tiebreaker set by a score of 15 to 9. Raider coach Tori Taylor had praise for Kurry Neel and Madison Pruitt for their service game. She also called out Brayden Tomberlin for her play at the net with blocks and hits.
Coffee County will return to the court on Tuesday when they play host to Westwood. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as well as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening serve is set for 4:30 PM, we will begin our live coverage at 4:20 PM.