CCMS Volleyball Claims 2 Set Win Over Westwood on Tuesday

The first sports matchup of the year between cross-town rivals Coffee County Middle School and Westwood took place on Tuesday. The Lady Rocket volleyball team visited the Lady Raiders at CCMS in a match heard here on Thunder Radio. In a match that featured numerous momentum changes, the Lady Raiders prevailed in straight sets 25-18 and 27-25.
Westwood took an early 8 to 4 lead in the first set only to see Coffee County roar back take the lead at 10. After Coffee County built a 19 to 11 lead, Westwood rallied to cut the deficit to 20 to 18. Coffee County closed the game out with 5 straight points to win the set. In the 2nd set, Coffee County roared out to an 11 to 0 lead before Westwood fought all the way back to reach a set point at 25 to 24. Coffee County got the final 3 points to claim the match.
The Lady Raiders were led in kills by Katie Lawrence who had 4 while Kurry Neel finished with 3 kills. Madison Pruitt led Coffee Middle in aces with 6. Gracie Campbell and Savannah Cooper each finished with 2 aces. Campbell led the Lady Raiders in assists with 6 while Pruitt finished with 3 assists.
The Lady Rockets were led in kills by Zowee Dillard who had 4. Lilee Scott added 3 kills and led the team in aces with 4 and assists with 4. Allie Sullivan added 3 assists for Westwood.
The Lady Raiders will be back at home on the court on Wednesday as they host South Franklin. That match gets underway at 4:30 PM. The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Thursday as they host North Franklin for a doubleheader. That match also gets underway at 4:30 PM.
