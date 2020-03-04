Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CCMS Softball Sweeps White County on Wednesday Night

Riley Phillips slides into home to score for Coffee County on Wednesday

The Coffee County Middle School softball opened the season at home on Wednesday hosting White County.  With wet weather in the early part of the week, the 2 teams agreed to a doubleheader at CCMS.  The Lady Raiders swept the doubleheader in a pair of Mercy Rule games winning the 1st game 15 to 0 before claiming the sweep with a 17 to 0 win in the nightcap.

In the 1st game, heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series, the Lady Raiders erupted for 8 runs in the 1st inning as they cruised to the big conference win.  Channah Gannon pitched a no-hitter as she struck out 8.  The Lady Raiders banged out 7 hits led by Sammie Cothran and Willow Carden each had a single, a double, 2 RBI and scored twice.  Catelyn Anderson scored 3 times for the Lady Raiders. 

In the 2nd game, an 11 run 2nd inning was the big frame for Coffee Middle in the 17 to 0 win.  The Lady Raiders banged out 9 hits while getting the benefit of 6 White County errors.  Catelyn Anderson pitched a 1 hitter and struck out 7 to get the win.  Madison Pruitt had a double and 2 singles while scoring 3 times and driving in 3 runs.  Savannah Cooper had a double, a walk and 4 RBI.  Riley Phillips had a triple and drove in 3 runs.

The Lady Raiders hit the road on Saturday as they travel to Shelbyville for a tournament. They return to conference action on Monday when they travel to McMinnville for a 5 PM game with Warren County.

Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads