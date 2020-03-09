CCMS Softball Rallies for Extra Inning Win on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School softball team hit the road on Monday as they traveled to Warren County. The Lady Raiders rallied for 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning to force extra innings. Coffee County won it in 7 innings 6 to 5.
Trailing 5 to 2 entering their last at bat in the 5th inning, the Lady Raiders pushed across the tying run on a double steal with 2 outs. Madison Pruitt scored the eventual winning run in the top of the 7th after getting on board with a walk.
Willow Carden, Channah Gannon and Madi Barnes all had a pair of singles for Coffee County. Katelyn Anderson got the win in the circle as she struck out 10.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Tuesday as they welcome Warren County to CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM.