CCMS Softball Goes 3 and 1 in Saturday Tournament in Shelbyville

The Coffee County Middle School softball team traveled to Shelbyville to compete in the Shelbyville Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Raiders went 3 and 1 on the day outscoring their opponents 38 to 7.
The Lady Raiders opened the day with an 18 to 0 win over Liberty. The Lady Raiders scored 11 runs in the 1st inning as they romped to the win. Haleigh Skipper went 3 innings in the circle to get the win surrendering only 2 hits. At the plate, Skipper had 2 singles, scored twice and drove in 2 runs. Willow Carden finished with a single and 3 RBI. Channah Gannon had a double, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.
In the 2nd game of the day, the Lady Raiders once again off to a red hot start in a 16 to 0 win over Community. Savannah Cooper was the winning pitcher as she pitched 3 innings allowing only 2 hits while striking out 5. At the plate, Cooper had 2 singles and 3 RBI. Kellie Tucker, Willow Carden and Channah Gannon all scored 3 runs.
Against Eagleville, Coffee Middle was held to 1 hit as they dropped a 4 to 0 decision. Scoreless going to the bottom of the 5th inning, Eagleville rallied for 4 runs to grab the win. Katelyn Anderson got the lone hit for the Lady Raiders. Anderson took the loss in the circle as she surrendering 3 earned runs while striking out 6.
The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a 4 to 3 win over Rocky Fork Middle out of Smyrna. Madison Pruitt had a double and a single with 1 RBI to lead the hit attack. Savannah Cooper had a single and an RBI. Channah Gannon got the win in the circle as she struck out 7.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Monday as they travel to McMinnville. Coffee Middle returns to conference action against Warren County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.