CCMS Soccer Team to Host Scrimmage Playday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team will host their 15th annual “Kickin Cancer Playday” on Saturday at CCMS. Six varsity and 6 JV teams will be in action in the all-day event. The first game is scheduled for 9 AM with the final game set to kick off at 3:30. The tournament features 30 minute varsity and 20 minute JV games.
The CCMS varsity will play at 9 AM, and 2:50 PM. The JV Lady Raiders will compete at 9:40 AM and 3:30 PM. All games will be held at the CCMS soccer field behind the Coffee County Middle School.