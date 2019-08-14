«

CCMS Soccer Team to Host Scrimmage Playday

CCMS Soccer Kickin Cancer Playday 2019

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team will host their 15th annual “Kickin Cancer Playday” on Saturday at CCMS.   Six varsity and 6 JV teams will be in action in the all-day event.  The first game is scheduled for 9 AM with the final game set to kick off at 3:30.  The tournament features 30 minute varsity and 20 minute JV games.

The CCMS varsity will play at 9 AM, and 2:50 PM.  The JV Lady Raiders will compete at 9:40 AM and 3:30 PM.  All games will be held at the CCMS soccer field behind the Coffee County Middle School.