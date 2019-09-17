CCMS Soccer Team Blanked in Regular Season Finale

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team closed out the regular season on Tuesday as they welcomed Warren County to the CCMS pitch. Honoring ten 8th graders on 8th grade night, the Lady Raiders were looking for a revenge win over Warren County. Warren County used a big 2nd half to claim a 4 to 0 win.
Coffee County had a great defensive performance in the 1st half as they went to intermission even at 0. In the 2nd half, Warren County pushed the tempo and got the deciding goals in spite of 13 saves by Lady Raider keeper Sydney Gilley.
After the match, Coffee County honored 8th graders: Jorja Waggoner, Bethany Lambert, Brianna Rigsby, Lindsey Grimes, Caitlyn Garret, Sydney Gilley, Kieran Welch, Emma Mullins, Emily Pickell, and Ava McDonough
Next up for the varsity Lady Raiders is the CTC conference tournament to be held on Saturday, September 28th in Winchester. The JV Lady Raiders will be in action this weekend as they participate in the conference JV tournament in Tullahoma. Game times will be announced at a later date