CCMS Soccer Rolls Past North Franklin

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team played host to North Franklin on Monday at CCMS. In a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, the Red Raiders moved the game date to avoid potential bad weather on Tuesday. The Red Raiders got another shutout with an 8 to 0 win.
The Raiders built a 4 nil lead in the first half as Julius Norris and Javier Rodriquez each had a pair of goals. In the second half, Norris added a goal to get the hat trick while Rodriguez netted a pair of goals and Samuel Medina added a goal to close out the scoring.
“The Red Raiders played great team ball with precision passing” said head coach Jamie Norris. “We were able to correct some issues we had in the 1st game against Thurman Francis” added Norris.
The Red Raiders will return to the pitch on Thursday as they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. Opening kick is set for 5:00 PM.