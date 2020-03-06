CCMS Soccer Opens Season with Big Win over Thurman Francis

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hosted their first contest of the year on Friday night. Hosting Thurman Francis out of Murfreesboro, the Red Raiders got 4 goals from Javier Rodriquez as they rolled to a 6 to 1 win.
The Raiders got on the board first in the in the 5th minute before the visiting Rams tied the match in the 9th minute. Peyton Pobanz put Coffee Middle back in the lead for good in the 20th minute before Javier Rodriquez in the 27th minute to make the score 3 to 1 at intermission. Rodriquez added goals in the 31st, 41st and 48th minutes to close out the scoring.
The Red Raiders will return to the pitch on Tuesday as they open up conference play against North Franklin. Opening kick is set for 4:30 PM.