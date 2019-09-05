«

CCMS Soccer Falls to Tullahoma on Thursday

Sydney Gilley of CCMS soccer

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Tullahoma to the CCMS pitch on Thursday.  In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders were looking to keep their 2 game winning streak intact.  Despite playing a strong 2nd half, the Lady Raiders fell 3 nil.

Tullahoma dominated the play in the first half as they controlled the time of possession and outshot Coffee Middle 6 to 0 in the opening half.  The Lady Cats scored in the 11th and 18th minutes to carry a 2 nil into the half.  In the 2nd half, the Lady Raiders managed 4 shots on goal but a long Tullahoma through ball netted the Wildcats their 3rd score in the 45th minute to ice the game.  Sydney Gilley had 7 saves in net for the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday for a crucial conference match with Harris.  Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.

Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/