CCMS Soccer Falls to Tullahoma on Thursday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed Tullahoma to the CCMS pitch on Thursday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders were looking to keep their 2 game winning streak intact. Despite playing a strong 2nd half, the Lady Raiders fell 3 nil.
Tullahoma dominated the play in the first half as they controlled the time of possession and outshot Coffee Middle 6 to 0 in the opening half. The Lady Cats scored in the 11th and 18th minutes to carry a 2 nil into the half. In the 2nd half, the Lady Raiders managed 4 shots on goal but a long Tullahoma through ball netted the Wildcats their 3rd score in the 45th minute to ice the game. Sydney Gilley had 7 saves in net for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday for a crucial conference match with Harris. Opening kick is set for 5:30 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/