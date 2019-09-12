CCMS Soccer Falls to Lincoln County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hit the road to Fayetteville on Thursday for a non-conference friendly with Lincoln County. The ever improving Lady Raiders held the favored Lincoln County squad in check through the first half as they trailed 1 nil at intermission. Coffee County got a 2nd half goal from Lindsey Grimes but could not catch up to the Lady Falcons as they fell 4 to 1. Lady Raider keeper Sydney Gilley finished with 9 saves.
Coffee Middle will be back in action on Tuesday when they play their final home game of the year. The Lady Raiders will welcome Warren County to the CCMS field in their final regular season game of the year. Opening kick is set for 4 PM.