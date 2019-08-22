CCMS Soccer Falls at Warren County on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team hit the road for the 1st time this season as they traveled to McMinnville. The young Lady Raiders took on the always tough Lady Pioneers on their home pitch. Warren County used 3 goals in the 2nd half to blow open a close match and grab the 4 to 0 win.
After holding Warren County to one goal in the first half, the Lady Raiders saw the deeper and more experienced Lady Pioneers pull away in the 2nd half. Sydney Gilley had 12 saves in goal for Coffee County but the Lady Raiders were held to 2 shots. The JV team lost 2 to 1 as Jasmine Norris had the lone goal for Coffee Middle.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Winchester to take on South Franklin. That match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM.