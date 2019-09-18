CCMS Soccer Falls at Harris on Wednesday

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team traveled to Shelbyville on Wednesday night for a make-up game with Harris. Taking on the top ranked team in the conference, the Lady Raiders ran into an experienced and talented Eaglette squad. The varsity squad dropped a 7 nil decision while the JV battled hard before falling 2 nil.
In the varsity game, the Lady Raiders were held to 1 shot, taken by Jasmine Norris. Lady Raider keeper Sydney Gilley finished the match with 15 saves. In the JV game, keeper Hailey Campbell also finished with 15 saves.
Next up for the varsity Lady Raiders is the CTC conference tournament to be held on Saturday, September 28th in Winchester. The JV Lady Raiders will be in action this weekend as they participate in the conference JV tournament in Tullahoma. The JV Lady Raiders will take on North Franklin at 9:50 AM. A win moves them into the 12:45 PM championship match. A loss would but the Lady Raiders in the 11:10 AM consolation game.