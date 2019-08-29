CCMS Soccer Blanks White County

The Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed White County to their home pitch on Thursday. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the Lady Raiders dominated every aspect of the game. Four goals in the 1st half helped Coffee Middle roll to the 5 to 0 win.
Coffee County outshot White County 21 to 1 and had 11 corner kicks to none for the Warriorettes. Coffee County got on the board in the 7th minute on a goal from Lindsey Grimes off a pass from Andrea Lopez. 4 minutes later, Grimes found Lopez with a pass to make the score 2 nil. Emily Pickell added a goal in the 14th minute and Tia Buchanan scored in the 21st minute as Jasmine Norris had assists on both goals. Lopez redirected a deflection of her first shot in the 36th minute for the unassisted goal to close out the scoring early in the 2nd half. Sydney Gilley and Lola George combined in goal for the clean sheet.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they welcome Tullahoma to the CCMS field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as well as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 5 PM, we will begin our live coverage at 4:50 PM.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/