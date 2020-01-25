Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CCMS Red Raiders Punch Ticket to Area Tournament Finals with Friday Win

Ethan Hargrove of CCMS basketball

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders hosted Spring Hill on Friday night in the semifinal round of the TMSAA Area 6 Basketball Tournament at Coffee County Middle School.  The Red Raiders used a strong 2nd half rally to pull off a 41 to 25 win over the Generals.  The win punches Coffee Middle’s ticket to Saturday’s championship game. 

Trailing by 4 entering the 2nd half, Coffee Middle opened the 3rd period on a 5 to 0 run to seize the lead.  Spring Hill rallied to go back on top 21 to 19 before the Raiders closed out the period on a 12 – 0 run.  Ethan Hargrove was the leading scorer for Coffee Middle as he netted 15 points.  Jackson Shemwell added 9 and Cooper Reed finished with 8 points. 

Both Coffee Middle teams will be back in action on Saturday.  The Red Raiders will square off against Whitthorne Middle of Columbia in the area championship at 6:45 PM.  The Lady Raiders will face White County in the Area Tournament finals on Saturday afternoon at CCMS.  That game will tip off at 4:15 PM at the CCMS gym.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of both games as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. 