CCMS Red Raider Basketball Season Ends in Wednesday Sectional Game

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider basketball team opened play in the TMSAA Sectional Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Stewarts Creek Middle School. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders matched up against Blackman Middle in a quarterfinal round match. Coffee County’s season came to a close as they fell 62 to 29 to the red hot shooting Flames team from Blackman.
With the 2 teams tied at 12 midway through the 2nd quarter, Blackman closed out the half on a 12 to 0 run. Blackman opened the 2nd half with 6 straight points to build a 30 to 12 lead before an Ethan Hargrove 3 point play stopped the point streak. Blackman hit ten 3 point baskets in the game.
Ethan Hargrove was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he finished with 13 points. Cooper Reed added 8 points while Jackson Shemwell finished with 4 points. The Red Raiders will end the season with an overall record of 18 and 6. Coffee County finished with a 2nd place finish in the CTC regular season and an Area 6 tournament title.