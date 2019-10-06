Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CCMS Raiders Fall in CTC Championship Game

Cole Pippenger of CCMS football

Competing for their 1st ever middle school conference title, the Coffee County Middle School football team traveled to Tullahoma on Saturday for a rematch with the Wildcats of Tullahoma Middle.  The Red Raiders carried a lead into the final 4 minutes before Tullahoma scored twice to capture the win.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County fell 26 to 13.

Each team turned the ball over in the first 12 minutes as the 2 defenses fought off explosive plays from the offenses.  Tullahoma got on the board first as they scored with 2:03 left in the half on a 10 yard touchdown pass to lead 6 to 0.  But the Raiders answered back on a 50 yard touchdown run from Cole Pippenger to tie the game at 6 going into the half.  In the second half, Pippenger returned the opening kick 68 yards for a touchdown.  Ethan Hargrove hit the extra point kick to give the Raiders a 13 to 6 lead that they would carry into the 4th quarter.  Tullahoma rallied for a touchdown with 3:50 to go and added an insurance score with 1:29 to play to ice the win.  As Coffee County has done all year, the Raiders fought hard to the final whistle as they drove down to the 1 yard line before running out of time.

Pippenger led the team in rushing as he 100 yards on 13 carries.  Jackson Shemwell was 4 of 6 passing for 30 yards.   After the game, 4 members of the Red Raiders were named to the CTC All-Conference team.  Cole Pippenger, Jackson Shemwell, Blayne Myers and Jacob Barlow were voted to the squad by the conference coaches.

Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads