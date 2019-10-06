CCMS Raiders Fall in CTC Championship Game

Competing for their 1st ever middle school conference title, the Coffee County Middle School football team traveled to Tullahoma on Saturday for a rematch with the Wildcats of Tullahoma Middle. The Red Raiders carried a lead into the final 4 minutes before Tullahoma scored twice to capture the win. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County fell 26 to 13.
Each team turned the ball over in the first 12 minutes as the 2 defenses fought off explosive plays from the offenses. Tullahoma got on the board first as they scored with 2:03 left in the half on a 10 yard touchdown pass to lead 6 to 0. But the Raiders answered back on a 50 yard touchdown run from Cole Pippenger to tie the game at 6 going into the half. In the second half, Pippenger returned the opening kick 68 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Hargrove hit the extra point kick to give the Raiders a 13 to 6 lead that they would carry into the 4th quarter. Tullahoma rallied for a touchdown with 3:50 to go and added an insurance score with 1:29 to play to ice the win. As Coffee County has done all year, the Raiders fought hard to the final whistle as they drove down to the 1 yard line before running out of time.
Pippenger led the team in rushing as he 100 yards on 13 carries. Jackson Shemwell was 4 of 6 passing for 30 yards. After the game, 4 members of the Red Raiders were named to the CTC All-Conference team. Cole Pippenger, Jackson Shemwell, Blayne Myers and Jacob Barlow were voted to the squad by the conference coaches.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads