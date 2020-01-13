Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

CCMS Lady Raiders Open CTC Basketball Tournament with Monday Win

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team opened up play in the CTC basketball tournament on Monday night.  Seeded as the #2 team in the conference, the Lady Raiders squared off against the Lady Bobcats of West Tullahoma.  Coffee County got their 3rd win of the year over West with a 34 to 11 victory.

The Lady Raiders dominated the 2nd half as they rolled to their 16th win of the year.  Leading 13 to 7 at the half, Coffee County held West to 4 points in the 2nd half for the dominant win.  Olivia Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 14 points.  Channah Gannon added 6 points and Sophie McInturff finished with 4 points. 

The Lady Raiders will advance to Thursday’s semifinals.  Coffee Middle will tangle with Warren County in the semifinals.  That game will tip off at 6:15 PM at Warren County Middle School.  The Red Raiders will open up play in the CTC tournament on Tuesday night as they take on South Franklin.  That game gets underway at 7:30 PM at Warren County High School. 