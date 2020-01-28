CCMS Lady Raiders Fall in TMSAA Sectional on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team opened play in the TMSAA Sectional Tournament on Tuesday night at Stewarts Creek Middle School. The Lady Raiders matched up against Rockvale Middle in a rematch of a battle from November 7th. Coffee County saw their season come to a close in a 37 to 31 defeat.
Leading 16 to 14 at the half, the Lady Raiders saw Rockvale outscore them 12 to 6 in the 3rd quarter to take a lead they would not surrender. Rockvale hit 11 of their 17 free throws in the 4th quarter to salt away the victory. Taylor Anthony was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 9 points. Channah Gannon dropped in 7 points and Olivia Vinson netted 6 points for the Lady Raiders. Coffee County finished the year with a final record of 19 and 7 while finishing in 2nd place in the CTC regular season, postseason tournament and Area 6 tournament.
The Red Raiders of CCMS will open tournament play on Wednesday when they square off against Blackman Middle at 4:30 PM at Stewarts Creek Middle. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Our live coverage will begin at approximately 4:25.