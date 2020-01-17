CCMS Lady Raider Basketball Falls in CTC Tournament Finals on Friday

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team matched up against White County on Friday night in Warren County for the CTC tournament championship. After splitting the 2 regular season matchups, Friday night’s winner would claim the conference crown. The Lady Raiders fell in an early hole and could not catch up as they lost 36 to 29.
White County dominated the offensive and defensive boards in the 1st quarter and raced out to a 13 to 0 lead. The Warriorettes carried a 16 to 2 lead into the 2nd quarter over a stunned Coffee County squad. From that point, the Lady Raiders outscored White County the remainder if the game, but could not make up the initial deficit.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 12 points. Taylor Anthony added 8 points and Bella Lawson netted 6 points for the Coffee Middle.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court on Tuesday night at home in the opening round to the TMSAA Area Tournament at CCMS. The Lady Raiders will square off against Spring Hill at 4:30 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the game as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Jonathan Oliver will be on the call with the pregame show beginning at 4:20.