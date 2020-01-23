CCMS Lady Raider Basketball Advances to Area Tournament Finals with Thursday Win

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team hosted North Franklin in the semifinals of the TMSAA Area 6 Tournament on Thursday night. Needing a win to earn a rematch with White County, the Lady Raiders got their 3rd win of the year over the Lady Gators from North. Coffee County won by a final score of 49 to 36.
The Lady Raiders got off to a great start as they rolled up 22 points in the 1st half to lead by 8. The 2 teams combined for 39 points in a high scoring 3rd quarter. The Lady Raiders held off North in the 4th quarter to grab their 19th win of the season. Coffee County was led in scoring by Taylor Anthony and Channah Gannon who each had 16 points. Olivia Vinson chipped in 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders will face White County in the Area Tournament finals on Saturday afternoon at CCMS. That game will tip off at 4:15 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series.