CCMS Football Rally Comes Up Short to Baylor

Cole Pippenger of CCMS football

The Coffee Middle School football team hosted Baylor on Tuesday afternoon in the first home game of the season.  Coming off a pair of heart-breaking road losses, the Red Raiders were looking to get into the win column for the first time this season.  Trailing 24 to 0 entering the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders rallied but came up short in a 24 to 14 loss.

Cole Pippenger got the Raiders on the board as he scored from 8 yards out.  The 2 point conversion was no good.  Blayne Myers got the Raiders second score as he rattled off a 30 yard touchdown run.  Pippenger added the 2 point conversion on a run to make the final score 24 to 14.

The Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to Harris at Carden-Jarrell Field.  Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.