CCMS Football Rally Comes Up Short to Baylor

The Coffee Middle School football team hosted Baylor on Tuesday afternoon in the first home game of the season. Coming off a pair of heart-breaking road losses, the Red Raiders were looking to get into the win column for the first time this season. Trailing 24 to 0 entering the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders rallied but came up short in a 24 to 14 loss.
Cole Pippenger got the Raiders on the board as he scored from 8 yards out. The 2 point conversion was no good. Blayne Myers got the Raiders second score as he rattled off a 30 yard touchdown run. Pippenger added the 2 point conversion on a run to make the final score 24 to 14.
The Raiders will be back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to Harris at Carden-Jarrell Field. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM.