CCMS Football Claims Scrimmage Win over Whitworth-Buchanan

The Coffee County Middle School football team welcome to Whitworth-Buchanan to the CCMS practice field on Thursday afternoon for a scrimmage. With each team alternating 10 play series, Coffee County won the scrimmage 21 to 12. The Red Raider first string offense scored on both of their possessions and the defense returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown and sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety. Whitworth’s two touchdowns came against the Red Raiders second string.
Coffee County scored on their first possession on the 10th play of the series. Ethan Hargrove threw a 10 yard pass to Jackson Shemwell on a trick play to make the score 6 to nothing. The Red Raider defense stoned Whitworth-Buchanan on the Yellow Jackets first possession culminating in a safety to make the score 8-0 nothing.
After a penalty negated a touchdown reception by Cole Pippenger on the Raiders second possession, Shemwell hit Hargrove for a 55-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14 to nothing. Hargrove kicked the extra point to make it 15 – 0. The Red Raider defense forced a fumble on the 2nd play of the 2nd series as Jacob Barlow stripped the ball and Jaden Foster picked it up and ran it in from 20 yards out to make the score 21 to nothing.
At that point Coffee County substituted liberally. Whitworth-Buchanan scored two touchdowns on the 2nd string. Coach Brian Morgan was pleased with the effort of his team. He called out the execution of the offense and the strong defensive play of his squad.
The Red Raiders open the season on Tuesday at Watertown taking on the Tigers of Watertown Middle. Opening kick is set for 6:30 p.m. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We begin our live coverage with the pregame show at 6:20