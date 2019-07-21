CCMS Cross Country to Hold Tryouts on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School cross country team will open their preseason workouts on Tuesday morning with tryouts. Runners who will be in the 6th thru 8th grades at Coffee County Middle School, or a registered home school student-athlete, will need to attend the tryout at 7 AM behind the Coffee County Middle School. Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf. If you are a homeschool student, you need to have your participation forms filled out by August 1st. You can start that registration process by seeing Dr. Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office. If you have questions, you can contact athletic director Kyle Harris at Coffee County Middle School at: harrisk@k12coffee.net.