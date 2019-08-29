CCMS Cross Country Sweeps McMinnville Meet

For the first time in school history, the Raiders were able to field a girls’ team. All 5 Coffee County Lady Raider runners finished in the top 15 in the convincing win. Sophie McInturff finished in 1st place. Greenlee Woods came in 2nd place and Bailey Kitts finished in 5th place to lead the Lady Raiders.
For the Red Raiders, Lucas Beaty was the top finisher for Coffee County as he came in 3rd place. Bradley Escue crossed the tape in 7th place while Manuel Gonzalez came home in 8th place.
The Raider cross country team will be back in action next Thursday when they travel to Bell Buckle to compete in a meet at Webb. The starting gun will go off at 4 PM.