CCMS Cross Country Earns State Meet Qualifier

The Coffee County Middle School cross country team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday to compete in the TMSAA Middle Sectional meet at Riverdale. Four Lady Raider and 7 Red Raider runners represented Coffee Middle in qualifier for the state meet. At the end of the day, Sophie McInturff earned a berth in the state meet coming up on Saturday.
McInturff ran the 2 mile race in a time of 13:41.52 to finish in 7th place overall as she will be the lone Coffee County representative at the race. Bailey Kitts finished in 88th place with a time of 17:04.48. Ella Arnold finished with a time of 17:50.15 and Mary Lynn Colter posted a time of 22:45.32.
For the Red Raiders, Samuel Medina was the top finisher as ran a time of 13:20.48 which was good enough for 40th place. Bradley Escue came in 63rd place as he posted a time of 13:55.28. Lucas Beaty was right on his heels in 63rd place with a time of 13:57.74. Hunter Chapman posted a time of 14:26.15, Zander Gomez finished with a time of 14:37.49, Skylar Releford came in at 18:15.06 and Cole Bryan broke the tape at 18:32.19. The Red Raiders finished in 12th place in the team standings out of 23 teams.
The TMSAA State Cross Country championship will take place on Saturday in Clarksville. The 2 mile event will take place at the South Nine in Clarksville, TN. The venue entrance to the South Nine is at the intersection of Sango Road and Clubhouse Lane, across the street from the Eastland Green Golf Course at 550 Clubhouse Lane in Clarksville. The girls’ race is scheduled to begin at 11:20 AM.