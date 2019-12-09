CCMS Basketball Sweeps South in Road Doubleheader on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Winchester on Monday to take on South Franklin. Both Raider teams needed road wins to grab the season sweep of the Trojans. The Lady Raiders doubled up South 42 to 21 while the Red Raiders battled to a hard fought 35 to 18 win.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raider defense held the Lady Trojans to 5 field goals in the 1st three periods as they built a 31 to 13 lead. Coffee Middle shot 25 free throws in the tough physical game. Olivia Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring as she netted 20 points. Channah Gannon netted 8 points and Taylor Anthony added 5 points as Coffee County won their 3rd straight contest.
Leading by 2 at the half, the Red Raiders began to click on offense in the 2nd half. Cooper Reed had 10 points in the 2nd half to finish with 12 points leading the Raiders. Jackson Shemwell had 8 of his 10 points in the 4th quarter to help Coffee County pull away for the win. Ethan Hargrove added 6 points as Coffee Middle improved to 9 and 3 overall and 7 and 2 in conference play.
Coffee County returns home on Thursday night when North Franklin visits the CCMS gym. That conference game will get underway at 6 PM.