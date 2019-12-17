CCMS Basketball Sweeps Harris on Monday Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball team welcomed Harris to the CCMS gym on Monday night. The girls’ grabbed a revenge win by a final score of 25 to 19. The boys’ completed the season sweep of the Eagles with a 60 to 27 win.
In the girls’ game, Addi Sartain hit a big basket in the 4th quarter to stall a Harris rally and lead the Lady Raiders to the win. Taylor Anthony led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 11 points. Ava McIntosh added 6 points for Coffee Middle.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders raced out to a 31 to 9 lead at halftime as they cruised to the easy conference win. Cooper Reed led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points. Evan Kirby and Ethan Hargrove each finished with 12 points.
The Raiders return to the court on Thursday night when they welcome White County to the CCMS Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.