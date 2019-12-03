CCMS Basketball Sweeps Cannon County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams returned to action on Monday night. Hosting non- conference neighbor Cannon County, the Raider teams hit the floor for their first action since November 21st. The Lady Raiders claimed a 27 to 17 win. The Red Raiders rolled to a 48 to 31 win.
After losing 4 of their last 5 games, the Lady Raiders were hungry for a great performance and they got it. The Coffee Middle defense held Cannon County to 3 first half points as they took a 10 point lead into the half. The Lady Raiders added 9 points in the 4th quarter to salt away their 7th win on the season. Taylor Anthony led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 16 points. Olivia Vinson added 4 points for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders were looking for their 5th win in the last 6 decisions as they hosted the Lions. Coffee County was the one with the roar as they jumped out to a 14 to 7 lead in the 1st quarter and stretched the lead to 13 going into the half. Cannon County shot the ball better in the 2nd half but could not overcome the Raider lead. Ethan Hargrove led Coffee County in scoring with 17 points. Cooper Reed added 13 points and Evan Kirby added 8 as the Red Raiders grabbed their 7th win of the season.
Coffee County will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Tullahoma to do battle with conference rival East. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Pregame is set for 5:50 with the tipoff at 6 PM at East Middle School.