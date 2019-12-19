CCMS Basketball Stays Hot with Sweep of White County on Thursday Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams welcomed White County to the CCMS gym on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader. The Lady Raiders closed out a contentious 4th quarter to get a 45 to 34 win. The Red Raiders held off a late Warrior rally to grab a 38 to 31 win.
Leading by 1 point with 4 minutes to play, the Lady Raiders closed out the game on a 16 to 6 run to grab a crucial conference win and avenge a loss to the Warriorettes in Sparta in November. Olivia Vinson led Coffee County in scoring as she had 17 points including 13 made free throws in the 4th quarter. Taylor Anthony added 13 points. The win gives the Lady Raiders a record of 12 and 4 overall and 9 and 3 in conference play going into the holiday break.
The Red Raiders held a 5 point lead going into the 4th quarter before White County rallied to cut the lead to 1 point. Coffee County held off the charge and pulled away late to gain a season sweep over the Warriors. Cooper Reed led the Red Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Ethan Hargrove added 12 points and Jackson Shemwell finished with 6 points. The Red Raiders will go into the holiday break with an overall record of 11 and 3 and 10 and 2 in conference play.
The Raider teams will return to action on January 2nd when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Tipoff is set for 6 PM, Josh Peterson will have the pregame show beginning at 5:50