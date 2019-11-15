CCMS Basketball Splits Thursday Games at White County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Sparta on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader with White County. The Lady Raiders fell behind early as they fell 37 to 30. The Red Raiders shut down the Warriors in the 4th quarter to grab a 31 to 25 win.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders missed 11 of 16 free throws in the game, including 5 in the first half as they fell behind 23 to 15. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 15 points. Taylor Anthony added 12 points.
In the boys game, the Red Raiders trailed by 1 at the half before pulling ahead in the 3rd quarter before holding White County to a single free throw in the final 6 minutes. The Red Raiders showed off their balanced scoring attack as Jackson Shemwell, Ethan Hargrove and Brendan Sheppard each netted 8 points. Evan Kirby tacked on 4 points for Coffee Middle.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return home on Monday night as they welcome West Tullahoma to the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show begins at 5:50, tip-off is set for 6:00.