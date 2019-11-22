CCMS Basketball Splits Road Games at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to McMinnville on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader at Warren County. The Lady Raiders came up short 42 to 33. The Red Raiders got a basket in the waning seconds to capture a 40 to 39 win.
Jackson Shemwell hit a 5 foot jumper with 10 seconds remaining to give the Red Raiders a huge win in McMinnville. Coffee County trailed for most of the game but erased a 4 point deficit in the 4th quarter to capture a crucial conference win on the road. Ethan Hargrove led the Red Raiders in scoring with 13 points. Shemwell added 12 points including 8 in the 2nd half to key the comeback win. The win lifts Coffee Middle’s record to 5 and 2 in the conference and 6 and 3 overall.
The Lady Raiders were held to 2 points in the 1st quarter as they fell behind by 7 points. After Warren County brought a 6 point lead into the second half, the Lady Pioneers outscored Coffee Middle 14 to 5 in the 3rd quarter to roll to the win. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Taylor Anthony who had 11 points. Olivia Vinson notched 10 points in the loss. Samantha Kirby added 7 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will take off until after Thanksgiving. They return to the court on Monday, December 2nd when they host non-conference foe Cannon County. Tip-off is set for 6 PM.