CCMS Basketball Splits Games with Warren County on 8th Grade Night

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams celebrated 8th Grade Night on Thursday as they welcomed Warren County to the CCMS Gym. The Lady Raiders needed overtime to grab a 49 to 42 win. The Red Raiders battled to the very end before falling 34 to 31.
In the girls’ game, Coffee County trailed by 8 points with 2:21 left in the game when Olivia Vinson was fouled hitting a shot. Vinson drained the free throw and 2 technical free throws to make it a 5 point play. Vinson added a bucket in the ensuing possession as the Lady Raiders cut the deficit to 1 point in a span of 24 seconds. Bella Vinson hit a free throw with 10 seconds left to tie the contest at 39. The Lady Raiders made 8 free throws in overtime to grab the victory and a season split with the Lady Pioneers. Olivia Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 21 points. Samantha Kirby added 11 points while Lawson finished with 5 points.
In the boys’ game, Coffee County and Warren County engaged in a 4 quarter war before the Pioneers pulled it out in the end. Coffee County led by 2 entering the 2nd period, but Warren County opened the 2nd period on an 11 to 3 run to build the largest lead for any team in the game. Jackson Shemwell hit a pair of baskets to close out the period as the Raiders cut the Pioneers lead to 2 at intermission. Shemwell led the Raiders in scoring as each finished with 13 points. Ethan Kirby added 11 points.
Next up for Coffee County is next week’s conference tournament at Warren County. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will find out their opponent and game times on Friday. Thunder Radio will update this story with this